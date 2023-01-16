Mrs. Barbara J. McGuire, age 88, a resident of Cambridge Hills Assisted Living, Pittsboro, NC died Thursday, January 12, 2023. Mrs. McGuire was a former resident of Elba, AL from 1961 to 1978 before relocating to NC.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William C. (Bill) McGuire and her daughter Kimberly J. Johnson, of Raleigh, NC.
Survivors include her son, Mike (Valerie) McGuire, Elba, AL; daughter Michele Craig, Apex, NC; grandchildren: - Taylor (Kim) McGuire, Mountain Brook, AL, - Hunter (Emily) McGuire, Birmingham, AL, - Molly (Stephen) Walker, Brantley, AL, - Dr. Ashley (Nick) Dishler-Craig, Raleigh, NC, - Cameron Craig, Raleigh NC; great-grandchildren: Wade and Madison Ruth McGuire, Mountain Brook, Sophie McGuire, Birmingham, Jay Walker, Brantley, Charlie and Eleanor Dishler, Raleigh, NC.
Memorial services will be determined at a later date.
