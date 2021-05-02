Barbara Nease

Mrs. Barbara Joan Nease age 85 of Elba formerly of Ohio, died Saturday night, May 1, 2021 at her home. No services will be held here, She will be returning to her home in Ohio.
Updated: May 2, 2021 @ 6:26 pm
