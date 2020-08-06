Barbara Turner

Montgomery, Ala. on Aug. 4. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Nancy and Luell Turner, also of Elba.
Barbara is survived by her four sisters, Joyce Lucas, Montgomery, Ala.; Dr. Mary Ann Turner, Richmond, VA; Lynda Turner, Montgomery, and Lisa Turner Vaughan (Ted), Montgomery. She is also survived by two nieces, Kimberly Wallace (Jonathan) of Foley, AL., and Nancy Harmon (Lee) of Elberta, AL. She leaves two great nieces,
Erin Wallace Evans (AJ), and Taylor Wallace of Durham, NC and three great nephews: Nicholas Covington, Ocala, FL., Andrew Wallace of Foley, and Christopher Harmon, Elberta. She also leaves behind many extended family members and friends.
Barbara graduated from Dozier High School and received a BS degree from Alabama College (now Montevallo University), Montevallo, AL. She was a high school teacher in Columbus, Ga. after finishing college. She returned
to Elba to help run the family business in 1972 following the death of her father. After the business was later sold, she worked as a social worker for the Coffee County Department of Human Resources for over 25 years before
retiring. She was an active member of Covenant CommunIty Church in Elba, having served on the Board for several years. She also served for many years on the Board of the Salvation Army of Coffee County and the DHR Board.
Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday August 7, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Diana White officiating. The family will receive friends at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday morning from
9:45 AM until 10:45 AM. Flowers will be accepted, or those wanting to make memorial contributions, are asked to do so to Covenant Community Church, 332 Simmons Street, Elba, Alabama 36323. Due to the ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 virus, those attending are asked to utilize the CDC recommendations for social distancing, and the use of mask. The family ask for acknowledgements of love and support be shown by a simple nod or similar
gesture, and please forgo hugs and handshakes at this time.
