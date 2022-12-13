Mrs. Belinda Dale Ordon, age 62, of Elba, Ala., died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Born April 27, 1960, Belinda was married to the late Robert Anthony Ordon, and to this union, four children were born.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Mulberry Association Building in Elba with Coleman Funeral Home directing.
Belinda was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Miller; a sister, Kecia Monique Barber; brother, Larry “Hook” Miller; and her niece, Jamilah “Millie” Miller.
Survivors include her mother: Eva Lee Miller; mother-in-law: Eva Jean Currington; four children: Antonio (Demetria) Ordon, Monique Ordon, Jeaneva Mitchell, and Bobby Ordon; two nephews she helped raise: Dominique (Andreo) Miller and Randy Miller; two brothers: Leon (Annie) Miller, Bernard (Wanda) Miller; nieces and nephews: Dee Miller, Khalilah Gray, Ronreaco Barber, Rashadd Davis, and Trinity Miller; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a special longtime friend: Leon Frazier; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
