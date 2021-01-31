Benjamin Hayes "Ben" Carpenter age 81, a resident of Elba, AL died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise due to complications of COVID-19. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Thursday, February 4, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM with Bucky Carlile and Rev. Ken Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Those attending are ask to follow the guidelines set forth by the State of Alabama pertaining to social distancing, and the use of mask.
Ben was born on April 23, 1939 in the Pine Level community, to Idahlia and Fred Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Betty Carlile, along with two brother-in-laws Alton Carlile, and Wilton Hughes.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife - Peggy Carpenter; daughter - Stacey Carpenter Dockins; step-daughters - Kris (Mike) Baston, Dana (Lesley) Stephens, and Ronda (Bill) Robinson. Also surviving are grandchildren - Niki (David) Lunsford, Brianna Tate, Wes Dockins, Nick Baston, Braxton Robinson, Les (Amy)Stephens, Lance Stephens, and Logan Stephens; along with great grandsons - Colbie Tate, and Brodie Tate; a sister - Carolyn Hughes, and several special nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was employed at Dorsey Trailers for many years as a draftsman, and later became a foreman. He owned and operated a local oyster bar many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.