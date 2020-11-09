Benjamin F. Smith, Jr. 87 of Elba, AL died on November 3, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services were held Saturday November 7, 2020, at Piney Grove Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Deacon Benjamin F. Smith Jr. was born June 21, 933 to the late Benjamin F. Smith Sr. and the late Ora Lee Smith. He was the youngest of four children all who have preceded him in death, one daughter Martha Ann and one son Frederick.
Benjamin leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Dorothy Smith married for thirty five years, two daughters: Shirley Smith and Laura Smith, both of New York; two sons: Frank Smith New York, and Richard (Linda) Long, Florida, stepsons: Cedric Brown, and Eric Brown, ten grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Benjamin was raised up in Piney Grove Church of God In Christ, where he served until his health failed. Benjamin was an aircraft mechanic, at Fort Rucker, for thirty four years until he retired.
