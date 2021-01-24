Bernell Bundy Hartley of Jack, AL died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Southeast Health in Dothan. She was 81 years old.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 28, 2021 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory in Enterprise with Rev. Dr. Ben Smith and Reverend Randy Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in the Haw Hill cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory of Enterprise directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 1:00 pm and continuing until service time.
Bernell was born February 15, 1939 in Alabama to the late Rhett and Mary Leoma Ellis Bundy. In addition to her parents, one daughter, Baby Burch; and several brothers and sisters preceded her in death.
Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to the New Beginning Food Pantry at P.O. Box 811, Opp, Alabama 36467.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Pete Hartley of Jack; children, Anita Townsend (Gene), Theodore, AL; Pam Bowers (Vince), Andalusia, AL; Randy Hartley (Angie), Jack; Wendi Hartley, Jack; one sister, Erma Nell Kendrick, Troy, AL; seven grandchildren: Brantley Townsend (Kristy), Ethan Townsend, Bradley Bowers (Hope), Garret Bowers (Courtney), Issac Hartley, Ryan Hartley, Ashley Shepherd; five great grandchildren: Adam Townsend, Morgan Townsend, Ella Kate Bowers, John Hudson Bowers, Claire Elizabeth Bowers; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
