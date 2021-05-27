Berton Treadwell English, Sr. age 84 of Tuscaloosa, AL died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Morning Pointe Senior Living in Tuscaloosa.
Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery, Elba, AL on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 12:45 PM with Bert English, Jr., officiating.
Survivors include: wife - Barbara G. English; son - Bert (Leslie) English Jr., Montgomery, AL;
daughter - Jacqueline English (Ernie) Hudson, Tampa, FL; grandsons - Luke
English, Mason English, and Grant English, all of Montgomery, plus - Forrest Hudson, Hunter Hudson, and Coby Hudson, all of Tampa, FL; great granddaughter - Oaklyn Hudson, Tampa.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the English family.
