Bertha Mae Osborne age 79 of Newton, AL died Friday, February 10, 2023 at her residence. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM with Rev. Dwight Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM.
Survivors include: daughters - Tammy (Jeff) Driggers, Andalusia, AL, and Cheryl (Ricky) Paschal, Newton, AL; sons - Andy (Kathy). Osborne, Little Rock, AR, and William Osborne, Jr., Enterprise, AL; grandsons - William (Erin) Osborne, Newton, AL, Tyler (Sara) Osborne, N. Little Rock, and Stephen (Megan) Driggers, Kinston, AL; granddaughters- Krystal Zapata, Conrow, TX Chelsea (Rex) Littlefield, Enterprise, and - Cortnee (Clint) Pugh, Troy, AL; brothers - Dale Barker, Winter Haven, FL; and Johnny Roberts, NC; sister - Mary Holland, Deland, FL.
