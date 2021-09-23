Bethel Ray Thompson age 74 of Elba, AL died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne, AL. Funeral services will be held from Mt. Vernon Assembly of God Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021 beginning at 12:00 PM with Rev. Loyd Hodge and Rev. Lloyd Snellgrove officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Assembly of God Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Visitation will be at Mt. Vernon Assembly of God Church on Saturday, September 25, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Ray served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam and will be honored at the conclusion of the graveside service.
Ray spent his retirement days on his farm outside of Elba. Ray was a member of Mount Vernon Assembly of God for over 20 years.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marcia Hershel Thompson of Elba; son, Joe (Lynn) Travis of Wicksburg; daughters Brittany (Justin) Broderway of Tucker, GA and Rebecca Thompson of Elba; grandson Jacob Travis, and granddaughter Haley Travis both of Wicksburg; sister Barbara Ann Griggs of River Falls, AL and many friends.
He was preceded in death
