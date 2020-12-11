Betsy Dismukes

Dr. Betsy Wilson Dismukes age 84, a resident of the New Hope Community in Coffee County, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise. Graveside services will be held at the New Hope Community Cemetery on Friday, December 11, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Lanny Shepard officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Due to concerns of the spread of Covid-19, no public visitation will be held prior to services. Flowers will be accepted or those wishing to make memorials, are ask to do so to the New Hope Cemetery, Inc, c/o Billy Eagerton, 436 County Road 130, Jack, Alabama 36346.
Mrs. Dismukes is survived by her son - Raif Eugene "Reed" Dismukes (Eve) of Jack, AL; daughter - Donna Dismukes Dorriety (Gregory) of Fairhope, AL; granddaughter - Brittany Elise Watford (Justin), Douglas, GA, along with their daughter Avery. Betsy was anxiously awaiting the birth of Brittany's second child, a little boy; granddaughter Erin Elizabeth Winters (Justin) of Fort Knox, KY, and their children Payson Camille, Conner, and Finn. She also leaves behind, grandsons - Lt. William Herston Dorriety (Alexandra), II of Yulee, FL, and their child Jack, and Samson Ryan Dismukes (Lexie) of Jack. Also surviving her are sisters - Nan Roth (Ken), Jerrie Stinson, and Ginger Rodgers (Allen) all three of Jack.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Samson "Sam" Dismukes, by a beloved granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Dorriety, as well as by her parents, Grace and Raif Wilson.
