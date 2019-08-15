Mrs. Betty Clara Phillips of New Brockton AL died peacefully Wednesday August 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday August 17, 2019 beginning at 8:30 A.M. with Rev. Randal Pearson officiating. Burial will follow in the New Brockton City Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday evening Aug 16, from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Hayes Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or those wishing to make memorials are asked to do so to the New Brockton Cemetery Fund, c/o P.O Box 358, New Brockton, AL 36351.
Mrs. Phillips was born January 23, 1938 the daughter of William and Katherine Barbaree of New Brockton. She was married to the late Charles F. Phillips who retired from the US Army after 26 years of service. He was a member of the 101st Airborne serving in Korea, Vietnam and Europe.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy D. Hayes (Les), Patricia L. Sullivan (Kyle) and Wendy A. Snyder (Edward); son, Michael E. Phillips (Bethany); sister Willene Phillips (George); brothers Lenward Barberee (Barbara) and Chester Barbaree (Rachel); grandchildren, Elijah, Snyder, Eric Paul (Shannon), Ashley Paul (Kim), Chad Sullivan, Chelsea Sullivan (Jason), Wesley Paul, Airen Hayes, Cherith Sullivan, Lindsey Smith and Noah Phillips; great grandchildren, Jacob Davis, Jaiden Paul, Karsyn Paul, Jaxon Paul, Victoria Smith, Sidney Smith, Reagan Smith, Bailey Paul and Forrest Paul.
