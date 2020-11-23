Mrs. Betty Delano Carlile, age 87, of Elba, died Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Born December 8, 1932 in Pine Level, AL to the late Fred Carpenter and Idahlia Whitman Carpenter, Betty lived the early years of her life in the Elba area. She was employed in the textile/sewing industry for most of her working career. She was later associated with The Stitch-It/Southeastern Apparel in the production department until her retirement.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Alton “Al” Carlile.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Pamela K McCollough of Elba and Deborah Gayle Ham (Kenny) of Prattville; her son, Ricky Alton Carlile (Debbie) of Elba; her sister, Carolyn Hughes of Dothan; her brother, Ben Carpenter of Elba; her grandchildren, Allison McNeese (Tim), Bucky Carlile (Laura), Raeann McCollough, Lacy Ward (TJ), Amanda Campbell, and Ryan McCollough (Alison); her great-grandchildren, Marshall (Katelyn) White, Madison McNeese, Taylor Day, Carlie Ward, Jax Ward, Cara Sykes, and Coleton Sykes; her great-great-granddaughter, Aurora White; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held at 2 PM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Diana White and Alton Bucky Carlile officiating and Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elba Nursing and Rehab Activities Department, 987 Drayton Avenue, Elba, AL 36323.
