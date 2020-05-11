Betty Gill

Betty Joyce Gill, 84, of Ozark, AL died on Friday evening, May 8, 2020 in her sleep.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Merrell Henry officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home in Ozark from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Flowers/plants are being accepted or memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation (breastcancer.org) in honor of her being a breast cancer survivor.
Betty is survived by her three children and daughter-in-law, Brenda Briseno of Panama City Beach, FL, Keith and Marianne Gill of Grapevine, TX, and Lynn Gill of Panama City Beach, FL as well as her brothers Bill Boland of New Brockton, AL, Jay Boland of Chattanooga, TN, and Jearl Boland of Elba, AL. She is also survived by five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Clayton Earl Gill, her parents Sid and Adee Boland, her sisters Sara Jo Littlefield and Kayron Cox, and her brothers Henry Boland and Tokey Boland.
Betty was born in April 1936 in Elba, AL and was one of eight children. She then met and married the love of her life, Earl Gill of Ozark, AL at age 17. Earl and Betty moved to Michigan where she had her three children while also working for General Motors.
Earl and Betty moved back to Ozark, AL in 1968.
Betty was a devoted wife, loving mother, mema and great-mema.
Betty was a member of the Campground Baptist Church in Ozark.
