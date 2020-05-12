Mrs. Betty Myrl Boutwell of Victoria Community died Monday, May 11, 2020, at her daughter's home in Troy. She was 87 years old. Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Myrl Boutwell will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel in Troy with Rev. Larry Doster officiating. Burial will follow in Victoria Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. The COVD 19 restrictions are still in force for funerals as per the State of Alabama.
She was born October 2, 1932, in Coffee County, AL. to the late Willie Daniel and Bessie P. Kelley Ammons. Ms. Betty Myrl was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed working as a floral designer for many years and was an avid flower gardener. Ms. Betty Myrl was an active member of Victoria Baptist Church until her health declined. She was a regular at the Zion Chapel Senior Center.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, L.A. Boutwell, Jr., brothers, William Robert Ammons and William Doris Ammons. infant sister, Eve Pearl Ammons, sister, Velma Lee, and a son-in-law, Willie Mitchell Bragg, sisters-in-law, Hilda Warren (Rex) and Jeanine B. Hale.
She is survived by four daughters: Deborah Sullivan (James deceased), Victoria and Brenda Maddox (Van), of Victoria, Dianne Helms (Bryan), Troy, Beverly Bragg. Enterprise; brother, James Rodney (Erma), Jack; grandchildren: Gloria S. Williams (Earl), Brian Joseph Sullivan, Amelia Hamilton (Greg), Ashley Wallace, Lucas Bullard, Justin Maddox (Jessica) and Darshana Maddox; great grandchildren: Tyler Williams, Paige Williams, Ryan Sullivan, Layton Grantham, Slade Grantham, Kendi Grantham, Colton Grantham, Jill Hamilton, Grady Hamilton, Ethan Hodge, Brandon Grantham, London Williamson, Brooks Singleton, Bentley Bullard, Raley Maddox and Dawson Maddox; brother-in-law, Johnny Boutwell (Judy), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Boutwell, Jr., Ray Davis, Earl Williams, Danny Boutwell, Layton Grantham and Jacob Thomas Cowan.
Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to Victoria Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.