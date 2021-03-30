Ms. Betty Shephard of Enterprise, AL, age 86 died on March 14, 2021. Funeral Service were held Thursday March 18,2021 at Coleman Funeral Home Chapel, Elba, AL.
Betty Loyce Shephard was born April 27, 1934, in Enterprise to the late Will and Vela Tyson Hull. She was the youngest of five children; all who have preceded her in death. Betty was a lifelong member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Betty graduated from the Coffee County Training School and from there, attended Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, AL. After attending college, she returned to Enterprise and began her career at, what is now, Medical Center Enterprise, in the records department. In 1975 Betty married Johnnie B. Shephard. They August of this year they would have celebrated 45 years of marriage. She was a member of the Eastern Star until her health began to fail. She was an active member of the Yesepoch Club, where she once held the position as the Club’s president. As a member of the Coffee County Training alumni, she served as the financial secretary for many years.
She leaves to mourn her memory, her husband, Johnnie; two daughters, Renee (Ray) Williams of Huntsville, AL and Sherry (Radford E.) Sterling of Chicago (Hazelcrest), IL; children - Johnnie B. Shephard III, Felicia Shephard, and Brenda Shephard, all of Winter Haven, FL. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, who will dearly miss her and cherish her memory.
