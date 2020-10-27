BETTY SUE BRUNSON
Mrs. Betty Sue Brunson, age 80, of Andalusia, Ala., died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Chautauqua Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Fla.
Betty was employed in numerous capacities for 47 years with the National Security Group in Elba, Ala. before retiring.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 3 p.m., from Evergreen Cemetery in Elba with Rev. Kevin Wilburn officiating. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba directed services. Those wishing to attend are asked to maintain social distancing and wear a mask.
Mrs. Brunson was preceded in death by her husband - A.C. Buddy Brunson, and a sister, Shirley Henderson.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Art and Alane Brunson, Andalusia; daughter and son-in-law: Suzi Brunson and Keith Maddox, Miramar Beach, Fla.; grandsons: Blake Maddox, Dundee, Mich., Nicholas Brunson, Andalusia; granddaughters: Sydney (J. C.) Sanders, Andalusia, Marlee Maddox, Miramar Beach; a brother: Leo Johnson, Opp, Ala.; and a sister: Ann Miller, Elba.
