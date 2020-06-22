Mrs. Betty Sue Jones died Friday, June 5, 2020. Betty Sue was born Nov. 20, 1941 in Coffee County, Ala., to the late Joe Lee Jones and Ethel Lee Brunner. She moved during her teen years to Los Angeles, Calif., where she resided for over 30 years then she moved back to Alabama in 1979 where she worked and retired from Walmart in Enterprise, Ala. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at New Glorious Church of God in Christ in Elba, Ala., with Coleman Funeral Home directing.
Latest News
- Elba BOE approves hiring of several new faculty members
- Opening day of Elba Farmers Market considered a hugh success
- Brainstorms for 6/11/2020
- Elba City Council awards $5.3 million bid for sewer improvements project
- Harris Temple COGIC gives back to the community
- Notice from South Alabama Electric Cooperative
- Probate Court: In the Matter of Lisa Lynn Fuller
- Michael C. Johnson
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba BOE approves hiring of several new faculty members
- Billy M Driggers
- Opening day of Elba Farmers Market considered a hugh success
- Collis Parrish
- Maude Lee Sheffield
- Chelsea Cooper announces candidacy for Mayor of Elba
- Probate Court: In the Matter of Lisa Lynn Fuller
- Artelma Fillingim
- Brainstorms for 6/11/2020
- Harris Temple COGIC gives back to the community
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.