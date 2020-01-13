Betty Ross Thomas age 67 of Elba, AL died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, AL. Funeral services were held Saturday January 11, 2020, at Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba.
Betty was born November 28, 1952 to the late Mandy Jefferson and Saint Patrick Brown in Praire, MS.
On March 14, 1975 she married her late husband Mr. Leon Thomas during his military duty in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She attended Harris Temple in Elba to fellowship with others
Mrs. Thomas is preceded in death by her husband Leon Thomas; son Alonzo Anthony Nickson;sister Donnie Moore (Pee Wee); brother Robert Brown; grandson Kewaune Ontee’ Williams; as well as her mother Mandy Jefferson and father Saint Patrick Brown.
She leaves to cherish a loving daughter - Tedie Barrow (Albert) of Elba, AL, daughter - April Thomas (Sam) of Enterprise, AL; son - Martinez Thomas (Tyerrah) of Elba; goddaughter - Beverly Aponte of Ozark, AL; stepson - Leon Coleman (Angie) of Montgomery, AL; sister - Aldonia Edwards (Jeff) of WestPoint, MS; brother; Jimmy Brown (Chaujunita) of Minneapolis, MN; sister in law - Amelia Carpenter and brother in law - Richard Thomas both of Elba. She is also survived by five granddaughters - Keonna Williams of Troy, AL., Kiyeisha Williams of Elba, Adrionna and Antraniya both of Enterprise, AL, and Hillary Coleman of Montgomery; five grandsons - Keshawne and Kermire (Jr.) of Elba, Kadeem and Jawon of Slocomb, AL, and Leon Son of Montgomery. She also has thirteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
