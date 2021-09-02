Ms. Betty Vaughan, age 93, a former resident of Elba, AL died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Mount Royal Towers in Birmingham, AL. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home
