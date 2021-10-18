Beverly J Leary

Beverly Jean Leary age 77 of Elba, AL died Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. In accordance with her wishes no formal services will be held.
Survivors include: daughter - Allyson Modica (Johnathan Laukitis), Woodbury, CT; sons -
Patrick (Natalie) Leary, Baton Rouge, LA, Jim (Michelle) Leary, Hortense, GA, and Chris (Deana) Leary, OH; brother - David (Lisa) Wildburger, Mobile, AL;
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Leary family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.