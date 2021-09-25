Bill Dismukes age 86, a resident of the Victoria Community died peacefully Saturday, September 25, 2021 at his home. Graveside services will be held New Hope Cemetery on Monday, September 27, 2021 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Buddy Hood officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends at the conclusion of the graveside service.
Those wishing to make memorials, are invited to do so to the New Hope Cemetery Fund, with "maintenance" noted in the memo, c/o Billy Eagerton, 436 County Road 130, Jack, AL 36346.
Bill Dismukes, was a graduate of New Brockton High School. Upon graduating high school, Bill received an agriculture degree from Auburn University (Poly Tech University) in 1962.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Judy Killingsworth Dismukes; daughter - Stephanie Roberts (Kirk); sons - Ashley Dismukes (Lois), Todd Killingsworth (Leah), and Kevin Killingsworth, along with grandchildren - Wilson Roberts, Henry Roberts, Elizabeth D. Blackwell (JD), Cole Killingsworth, Laurie Killingsworth, David Killingsworth, Sarah Killingsworth, Addie Killingsworth, and Emma Killingsworth, and one great granddaughter, Draper E. Blackwell.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Connie Lou, and Eugene Dismukes, along with brothers; Sam Dismukes (Betsy), Don Dismukes (Sybil), and George Dismukes.
