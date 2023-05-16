Mr. Bill Kelley of Elba, Al died May 11, 2023. Funeral services were held Monday May 15, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing.
Bill Sherman Kelley was born on November 4,1961 to the late Buford and Nunnie Mae Kelly of Elba. He was born the youngest of eight children (six deceased).
He leaves to cherish his memories his stepchildren Vince and Vanessa McTear both of Opp, AL; brother Charles Kelly (Eloise) of Elba; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, family and friends
