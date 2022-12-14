Bill Earnest Poole, age 86, died December 13, 2022, in Huntsville, AL. He was the son of the late Erlene and Jimmie Lee Poole of Elba, Coffee County, AL.
Bill was a 1954 graduate of Elba High School. He served a tour in the U.S. Army as a Field Radio Repairman. After service, Bill continued his education at Auburn University School of Engineering earning a bachelor’s degree in 1960 in Electrical Engineering. After graduation, Bill worked for North American Aviation as a field engineer at Minot Air Force Base in Minot, ND working on the “Hound Dog” missile program. He was married to the late Joyce Spivey Poole of Columbus, GA. Bill and Joyce moved to Huntsville, AL and Bill later opened Bill Poole Realty.
Bill served in many leadership capacities in the real estate profession on a local, state, and national level. Bill served twelve years on the Alabama Real Estate Commissioner and was Chairman for seven years. He was instrumental in helping create the Alabama Center for Real Estate (ACRE) at The University of Alabama. Bill was a past Chairman of ACRE and served as Advisory Emeritus. Bill was a past president of the Huntsville Rotary Club.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Scarlett Poole Qualls (Steve); and three grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jordan, and Jarrett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie Lee Poole and Erelene Plant Poole; sister, Sarah Poole Sullivan; brother, James Ross Poole; and his wife, Joyce Spivey Poole.
Visitation will be on Sunday December 18, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Whitesburg Baptist Church Main Campus. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Whitesburg Baptist Church (whitesburgbaptist.org/give), Huntsville Hospital Foundation - designated to Hospice Family Care (huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org/ways-to-give), or the charity of your choice.
