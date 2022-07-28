William Bruce "Bill" Wood age 79 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Donnie Marler and Rev. Will Jordan officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include: wife - Mary Nell Wood, Elba; step-daughters - Vanessa (Brad) Allen, and Melissa (Jose) Kelley, both of Elba; step-sons, Chip (Becky) Kelley, Brundidge, AL, and Lee Kelley, Bellwood, AL; sisters -Tonita (Butler) McDonald, Camilla, GA, and Patsy (James) Crosson, Leesburg, GA; along with six grandchildren.
