Billy Donaldson

Billy Heron Donaldson age 78, a lifelong resident of Elba, AL

died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Flowers Hospital due to

complications of the Covid-19 virus. Graveside services will be held at

Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial will

follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. No public visitation will

be held prior to the service. The family request the omission of flowers,

and ask that memorials be made to the Evergreen Cemetery fund in memory of Billy.

Mr. Donaldson is survived by son - Jeff Donaldson and daughter-in-law -

Starla Donaldson of Ponce De Leon, FL; granddaughters - Leah Taylor,

Montgomery, AL, and Chelsea Bozeman, Santa Rosa Beach, FL;

grandson - Matthew Lindaas, Freeport, FL; along with sisters - June Newman,

and Adelia Harrison both of Elba.

He was preceded in death by wife Linda Faye Donaldson, and his second

wife Pam Donaldson. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.