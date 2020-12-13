Billy Donaldson

Billy Heron Donaldson age 78, a lifelong resident of Elba, AL
died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Flowers Hospital due to
complications of the Covid-19 virus. Graveside services will be held at
Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial will
follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. No public visitation will
be held prior to the service. The family request the omission of flowers,
and ask that memorials be made to the Evergreen Cemetery fund in memory of Billy.
Mr. Donaldson is survived by son - Jeff Donaldson and daughter-in-law -
Starla Donaldson of Ponce De Leon, FL; granddaughters - Leah Taylor,
Montgomery, AL, and Chelsea Bozeman, Santa Rosa Beach, FL;
grandson - Matthew Lindaas, Freeport, FL; along with sisters - June Newman,
and Adelia Harrison both of Elba.
He was preceded in death by wife Linda Faye Donaldson, and his second
wife Pam Donaldson.
