Francis William "Billy" English, age 91, died on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at his residence. Billy was born on May 10, 1931 in the Bradshaw community and attended primary school at Damascus. After graduating from Elba High School, he joined the United States Navy in 1950 during the Korean War. Billy was an active member of the Elba Church of Christ where he served as an elder for several years.
Billy is preceded in death by his wife Edna; father Francis Marion English; mother Willie Pearl Donaldson English; and sister Mary Helen English Mack.
He is survived by three children: Fran Jackson (Keith) of Huntsville; Russ English (Ashley) of Elba; and Todd English (Blanca) of Columbia, SC. Billy also leaves behind nine grandchildren: Francie Baker (Trent), Meredith Dubose (Jerry), Rebecca Dear (Bryson), Zach English, Katie Haggard (Jerome), Hannah Medders (Cole), Rhiannon English, Madison English, and Ethan English. He was also the proud great-grandfather of eight: four boys and four girls.
Graveside services will be at Liberty Church of Christ Cemetery on Saturday, February 18, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Minister Philip Box officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in the name of Billy English to the Elba Church of Christ, Agape of Central Alabama or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama, is serving the English family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.