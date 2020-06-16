Billy Maurice Driggers age 45, a former resident of Elba, AL died unexpectedly Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Richmond, VA. Private graveside services were held at Liberty Church of Christ Cemetery on Thursday, June 11, 2020 with his uncle Rev. Harry Driggers officiating. Burial immediately followed under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Billy attending the Elba City Schools, and after graduation, pursued a career in law enforcement where he excelled through the ranks evenually becoming Chief of Police.
He is survived by his sons - Billy Maurice Driggers, II, Enterprise, AL, Alex Driggers, and Jayden Marshall Driggers both of Ozark, AL; along with father - Billy Dennis (JoAnn) Driggers, Elba; mother Mary Pelletier, Richmond, VA; sisters - Sondra Driggers Baxley, Enterprise, and Genevieve (Chris) Daniel, Richmond; along with a special niece - Samatha Lee, Phenix City, AL, and special nephew - Shane Burke of Mobile, AL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.