Billy Sims

Mr. Billy Henry Sims, age 76, of Elba, Ala., died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Southeast Health in Dothan, Ala.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11 a.m., from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel in Elba with Min. Greg Hanchey officiating. Burial followed in the Danley’s Crossroads Cemetery with Military Honors.
Survivors include his son: David Sims, Elba; daughter: Brenda Kay (John) Parks, Elba; special friend: Josephine Stephenson, Elba; brother: Bobby (Elizabeth) Sims, Elba; sisters: Shirley Ann Bedsole, Headland, Ala., Pat King, Elba, and Brenda Driggers, Samson, Ala.; two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
