Billy Winfred "Bill" Hataway age 75, a resident of Elba, AL died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Opp Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, December 21, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Mike Shortt officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Flowers will be
accepted, or those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to do so to the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3075 County Road 460, Samson, Alabama 36477.
Bill is survived by his wife - Margaret Hataway; brothers – Bobby (Gladys) Hataway, and Malcom (Donna) Hataway; and sister – Charlene Ludlum all of Elba.
He was preceded in death by his parents Pasteen Davis Hataway, and Winfred "Dink" Hataway, along with a sister Wynell Hataway.
