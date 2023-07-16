Robert Lee Cooper III better known as Bob or Bobby passed away in Birmingham, AL. After graduating from the University of Alabama in Birmingham Bob spent many years in Mobile working as an Electrical Engineer. After retiring he worked in Commercial Real Estate in Mobile. He really loved Mobile and his many friends especially sailing on Mobile Bay. Due to health issues Bob moved to Birmingham to be near family.
Bob is predeceased by his parents Robert and Louise Cooper and his very special friend Marie Stephenson. He is survived by his sister Susan Cooper Bernstein, brother-in- law Philip Bernstein, niece Emily Bernstein Tidwell (Barry), nephew Brian Bernstein (Amy), great nephews Beck Bernstein, Miles Bernstein, and Brock Tidwell.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday July 22 at 10:30 AM to bury his ashes in the Cooper family plot in Evergreen Cemetery in Elba, AL.
