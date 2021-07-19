Bobbie Jean Floyd age 84, a resident of Elba, AL died Monday, July 19, 2021 at her home in the Asbury community. Funeral services will be held at Asbury Methodist Church on Thursday, July 22, 2021 beginning at 3:00 PM with Rev. Howard Moore, and Rev. Danny Sherrer officiating. Burial will follow in the Asbury United Methodist Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, July 21, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Mrs. Floyd leaves behind: sons - Larry (Lerita) Floyd, Coffee Springs, AL, and Michael (Tammy) Floyd, Kinston, AL; daughters - JoAnn (Danny) Adams, Hartford, AL, and Erica (Matt) Walters, Elba; her brother - Jimmy Harrison, Elba; and sister - Nan Dawson also of Elba,. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Orell "Bo" Floyd, her parents, Nancy Ann Susan Kelley Floyd, and Bascom Clayton Floyd, a brother, Donald Harrison, and a sister, LaVonne Maloy.
