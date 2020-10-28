Bobby Fellis Hudson age 84, a resident of Elba, died Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Brainstorms for 10/22/2020
- lba mayoral candidate’s attorney filed a Motion to Stay the Certification of Election Results with Coffee County Circuit Court
- Pea River Marching Band Classic set for Saturday, Oct. 24, in Elba
- Elba Tigers outscored by Ariton 45-32
- Elba mayor announces Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. as neighborhood trick-or-treating time this year
- Elba City Council certifies vote canvass from Oct. 6th mayoral runoff election
- Worley-Wilson wedding plans announced for December 2020
- Elba Tigers face Ariton in ‘must win’ region clash Friday night, Oct. 16th
Most Popular
Articles
- Pea River Marching Band Classic set for Saturday, Oct. 24, in Elba
- lba mayoral candidate’s attorney filed a Motion to Stay the Certification of Election Results with Coffee County Circuit Court
- Worley-Wilson wedding plans announced for December 2020
- Martha Ann Stevens
- Lemuel Gary Langley
- Brainstorms for 10/22/2020
- Ray Blocker
- Mrs. Betty Edna Smith
- Elba mayor announces Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. as neighborhood trick-or-treating time this year
- Elba Tigers outscored by Ariton 45-32
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.