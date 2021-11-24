Mr. Bobby Joe Flowers of the Wilkinstown Community died Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. He was 76 years old. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel in Troy with Rev. Rick Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
He was born January 4, 1945, in Coffee County, AL, to the late Curtis and Viola Flowers. He and his wiffe, Merlene Baker Flowers were joined in matrimony April 18, 1965, and were married for 55 years. He worked as a machinist at Dorsey Trailers in Elba, AL, for 35 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Pete Flowers, and a sister, Faye Payne.
He is survived by his wife, Merlene Flowers; children: Lesia Grice (Jimmy), Bobby Joe Flowers II, Michael Flowers (April), and Stephen Flowers (Christina); grandchildren: Christopher DuBose (Danielle), Cody DuBose (Laney), Tiffany Henderson (Cameron), Myron Davis (Angel), Chelsia Kilpatrick (John), Perry Davis (Chelsea), Erin Flowers, Lindsay Flowers, Brandon Flowers, Dakota Flowers, Sharon Flowers, (Jeremy, and Jesse Flowers); nine great grandchildren; brother, Jesse Flowers (Kathy); sister-in-law, Linda Sheets (James); brothers-in-law, Murry Baker (Christine) and Billy Jo Payne; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris DuBose, Cody DuBose, Myron Davis, Erin Flowers, John Kilpatrick, Brandon Flowers, and Cameron Henderson. Honorary pallbearers will be Remington DuBose, Hampton DuBose, Maddie Kilpatrick, Baileigh Kilpatrick, Lindsay Flowers, Braison Kilpatrick, Dakota Flowers, Camden Henderson and Miles Henderson.
The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
