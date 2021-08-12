Bobby Joe Tharpe age 68, a resident of Enterprise, AL died Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise due to complications of COVID-19. In accordance with his wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Tharpe leaves behind his wife - Charlene Tharpe , Enterprise; son - Bobby "Jody" (Carol) Tharpe, Jr. , Wetumpka, AL; daughters - Dana Michelle (Bill) Rader, and Donna Marie (Shannon) Sanders, Enterprise; along with sisters - Becky West, Deland, FL, and Martha Rowlette, Dalzell, SC; a brother - James Tharpe of Albany, GA. Also left to cherish his memory is grandson - Avery Joe Tharpe, Wetumpka; granddaughters - Samantha Elizabeth Tharpe and Chole Anne Tharpe, both of Wetumpka, and Emmilyne Rose Wise of Enterprise.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Annie Lorene Tharpe and Edward Olin Tharpe.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Tharpe family.
