Mr. Bobby Mathews, age 57 of Opp, Ala., died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services were held March 14, 2020 at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba, directing.
Bobby was born on July 21, 1962 in Opp to Mary Alice Matthews and Grady Hobbs (deceased). He attended Opp High School and graduated on May 26, 1981. He spent years in Montgomery, Ala., where he worked as a wood maker. He returned to Opp in 2015 where he lived out the rest of his life loving his family.
Survivors include his wife: Vera Love-Matthews; son: Comac (Heather) Love (deceased); daughters: Lamentheus Love, Shamerial (Mario) Hinson, all of Montgomery, Ala.; sisters: Marilyn (Johnny) Shepard, Riverdale, Ga., Monica (Tony) Onque Hampton, Va., Jeanette (Eugene) Horstead, Opp, Linda Rolan, Newport News, Va., Denise Matthews, Opp, and Pamela Matthews, Dothan, Ala.; brother: Derek (Sandra) Matthews, Fayetteville, Ga.; five grandchildren: Kennedee Cobb, Zarriah Hinson, Temarcus Moorer, McKinna Love, Julian Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends.
