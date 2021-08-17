Harold "Bobby" Sims Sr. age 80 of Elba, AL died Monday, August 16, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, AL. Graveside services will be held from Danley's Cross Roads Cemetery on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 5:00 PM with Min. Greg Hanchey officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Danley's Cross Road Cemetery Fund.
Survivors include: wife - Elizabeth Sims, Elba; son - Harold Sims, Jr., Opp, AL; daughter - Jeannie Carol Allen, Elba; sisters - Ann Bedsole, Midland City, AL, Brenda Driggers, Samson, AL, and Patricia King, Elba; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Sims family.
