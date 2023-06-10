After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Bonita June McDaniel Destin died with her family by her side on June 9th, 2023, in Destin, FL at the age of 64. She was born on September 5, 1958, in Elba, AL, to Henry Clinton McDaniel and Elsie Dell McDaniel and was the only girl of six children.
Bonita is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Jared) Kimmons; grandchildren, Lucas Bowen and William Kimmons; brothers Rudy Williams and Robin (Vanessa) McDaniel; a host of other family; and her beloved companion, Bojangles.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Jeff, Frankie, and Tony (Miki) McDaniel.
Services will be held graveside at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Elba, AL on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 beginning at 1:00 pm. A memorial service will be held in Destin, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Road Dogg Rescue in Fort Walton Beach, FL to honor Bonita's love of dogs.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama, is serving the Destin family.
