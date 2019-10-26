Braswell Rudolph Fuller age 93 of Jack, AL died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elba, AL. Graveside services will be held from Zion Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Cary Maulden officiating. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include - daughter - Charlene Shultz, Lakeland, FL; sons - Walter Fuller, Jack, AL, Alan Fuller, Long Island City, NY, and Mark Fuller, Fort Lauderdale, FL; sister - Orphia McCalvin, Tampa, FL; eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
