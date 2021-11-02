Ms. Brenda Person of Brantley died peacefully at her home on October 27, 2021. Funeral services were held Monday November 1, 2021, in Coleman Funeral Home Chapel.
Brenda Hines Person was born on June 20, 1957 in Opp, AL to the late Alphonso Purvis and the late Viola Hines Bowick.
She was also preceded in death by one brother, Grover Purvis and one sister, Peggy Clark..
She is survived by her husband, Malcolm Person; three daughters: Donna “Peaches” Brundidge, Sylvania “Cream” (Randy) Anderson, and Katrenia (Danyall) Brundidge; five grandchildren: NiKenya Rayborn, Dorian Daniels, Trinton Brundidge, Travary Bonam and Randy “RJ” Anderson, Jr.; two great grandchildren: Lola and Janiyah, four brothers: Hubert Hines, Alfred (Netta) Purvis, Willie “Jaybird” (Marietta) Hines, Calvin (Shelitha) Hines and Reginald “Eric” Jones. She also leaves to mourn her passing a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
