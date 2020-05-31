Brent W. Bedsole age 61, a resident of Dothan, AL died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Westside Terrace in Dothan. Private graveside services will be held at New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery. The family ask that flowers be omitted, and those wishing to make memorials, do so to the American Cancer Society.
Brent is survived by his mother - Doris Marie Bedsole; brothers – Randy (Pamela) Bedsole, Dothan, Glenn D. (Linda) Bedsole, Montgomery, AL, J. Wendell (Pamela) Bedsole, Pell City, AL; and a sister - Angela Marie Watson Roswell, GA.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Bedsole family.
