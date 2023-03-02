Brian Atwell a resident of Brundidge, AL died Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at his residence. He was 27 years old. Skeen Funeral Home will be assisting the Atwell family with a simple cremation. He was born April 12, 1995 in Pike County, AL. He is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Cindy Atwell, Brundidge; brothers, Ron Atwell, Jr., Jeremy Hughes, and Brandon Atwell; sisters, Justine Haas and Shelby Atwell; grandmother, Edith Bryan; aunt and uncle, Phyllis and Ricky Barlow. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.