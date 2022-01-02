Brittney Kaye McGough age 54 of Daleville, AL died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Medical Center Enterprise. No local services will be held. Ms. McGough will be buried in Van Alstyne, TX with arrangements being handled by Scroggins Funeral Home in Van Astyne.
She leaves behind her friend, Mike York of Daleville; sons - Clinton Tyler McGough, Kyle Lee McGough, and Nash Heddin; along with her mother, Linda Carol Dedmon; grandson, Mason McGough; sisters – Shelley Heatley, and Mindy Merlino, and a brother, Paul Dedmon.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is in charge of local arrangement
