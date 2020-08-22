Brenda Kay Dawson Nelson, age 72, a resident of Jack, AL died Friday, August 21, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, August 24,
2020 beginning at 1:00 PM with Rev. Matthew Morris and Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating. Burial will follow in the Jack Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.
Ms. Nelson is survied by her daughter - Renee (David) Snellgrove , Jack; sons - Brian (Noralyn) Dawson, Brantley, AL, Scotty (Ashley) Dawson, Sneads, FL, and Bob Lyons of Ohio. She also leaves behind her
sisters - Patty Rogers, Frankfort, KY, Juanita Koontz, Clarksville, TN, and Sue Puttman, Nortonville, KY; along with grandchildren – Ashley (Daniel) Bundrick, Corcy (Shelby) Snellgrove, Matthew (Kelsey) Snellgrove,
Alex Dawson, Blake Dawson, Tyler (Brittany) Dawson, Dylan Dawson, Erin Smith, Layla Brock, and Raegan Dawson; also surviving are great grandchildren - Tate, Lane, Sage, Zack, Zayla, Jaxon, Kale, Charlie,
Brentlee, Waylon, Grayson, and Harper.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jess and Virginia Thurman, along with a daughter, Lisa Thurman, brothers, Ronald Campbell, Carl Ray Campbell, and Reggie Thurman, sisters, Wanda and Sandra Thurman, as well as a grandchild, Zachary Snellgrove.
