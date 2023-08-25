Carl Franklin Nelson, age 82, of Sylacauga, AL died on Monday, August 14, 2023 following an extended illness. He was a native of Elba, AL and graduated from Elba High School.
Carl is survived by his wife, Frances Nelson; his son Frankie Nelson (Tonya); his daughters Stacy Blair (Ronnie), Jennifer Walker (Clay), Lindsey Cross (Ryan) and Jessica Lauderdale-Bolt (Andrew); his brother Jerry Nelson (Sherry); his grandchildren Libby Cross, Paxton Lauderdale-McDaniel, Aubrey Cross, Ryals Walker, Ashton David (Clint), Tayler Mabry, Nelson Blair (Jessica), and Lauren Tidwell (Travis) and his 3 great grandchildren.
Carl was preceded in death by his father Burie Nelson and his mother Julia Nelson; his sister Bobbie Jo Anderson.
A visitation for Carl was held Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Curtis and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. A graveside service was held Tuesday, August 22. He was buried at Alabama National Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Clay Walker, Andrew Bolt, Mike Mancill, Ray Gavin, Rob Zachary, and Josh Baxley. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Serra Dealership Transporters.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carl's memory may be made to Children's of Alabama, https://www.childrensal.org/; and Shriners Children's, https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com for the Nelson family.
