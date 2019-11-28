Calista Michele "Cali" Crook of Elba, AL, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was 29 years old. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Wise Mill Assembly of God Church, Elba, AL with Minister Syble Randell officiating. Burial will follow in Elba, at Evergreen Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time. She was preceded in death by her father, Randal Nelson Crook, grandparents: Jimmy and Johnnie Owens, Dr. Donald H. Crook and Bobbie Jo Anderson; aunt, Regina Kaye Rushing. She is survived by her children: Andrew Colin Foley, Woodie Case Carter, and Lily Grace Crook all of Elba; mother, Vickie Crook Brown, Elba; brother, Brandon Owens, Elba; sisters, Lacey Crook, Pennsylvania and Heather Brown, Elba; grandmother, Mary Flowers, Elba; aunts, Janet Grissett (Jerry), Elba, and Charla Velez (Randy), Bradenton, FL; uncle, Jeffrey Owens, Elba; several other aunts, uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Serving as pallbearers will be: Josh Baggett, Alex Kingsley, Randell Sipper, Jerry Grissett, Lance Rushing and Ethan Tharpe. The guest book may be signed, and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
