Mrs. Cara Leigh Hussey, age 56, a resident of Goshen, Ala., died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 7, at 2 p.m., from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy, Ala., with Stae Sanders, Rev. Spencer Turnipseed, and Rev. Mack King officiating. Burial will follow in the Victoria Cemetery in Jack, Ala., with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Goshen United Methodist Church or the Victoria Community Cemetery Fund: 13606 Hwy 125, Jack, AL 36346 ATTN: Wilson Mobley.
Serving as pallbearers will be Zane Jones, Bart Snyder, Robin Snyder, Rob Boutwell, Jeff Hussey, and Steven Little. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Forest Lee and Alex Anderson.
Cara was preceded in death by her father: Roy Carter; two sisters: Judy Ann Carter, Patricia Carter; step-son: Hobi Hussey; and her mother and father-in-law: Sue Stewart Hussey and Donald Hussey.
Survivors include her husband: Donnie Hussey, Goshen; children: Lauren Boutwell (Rob), Orreville, Ala., Reid Knighten, Goshen, Cheyanne Hussey, and Layken Hussey, both of Victoria; her mother: Irene Carter; sister: Sharon Joyroe (Keith), Luverne, Ala.; niece: Stacey Jones (Johnny), Luverne; nephew: Justin Jayroe, Maryester, Fla.; great-niece: Libbey Jones, Luverne; great-nephew: Zane Jones (Alaina), Luverne; and a host of other family. She is also survived by her dogs: Pete, T-Bone, and Ollie.
