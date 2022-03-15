Carlton Bowden

Carlton Franklin Bowden age 86 of Elba, AL died Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: wife - Christine Bowden, Elba; daughter – Shelia Bowden (Wade) Brown, Kinston, AL; son - Jeff Carl (Donna) Bowden; grandsons - Daniel Bowden, and Forrest Brown, both of Elba; Parrish, also of Elba.
