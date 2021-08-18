Carol Vaughan Kendrick, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, AL died Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Aspire Physical Recovery Center of West Alabama. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church, Tuscaloosa, with Dr. Clinton Hubbard, Jr. and Rev. Kay Mutert officiating. Visitation will follow immediately after the service at the church. Carol is preceded in death by her father, Oscar Vaughan, Jr. and her husband John Frank Kendrick, Jr. Carol is survived by her mother, Betty Caldwell Vaughan; daughter, Kelle Kendrick Masters (Dayne); son, John Frank Kendrick III; brother, Murry Caldwell Vaughan (Ann); sister, Vicki Vaughan McGehee (Charles); grandchildren, Addison Elaine Masters, David Haynes Masters III and Anna Mills Masters.
Carol was raised in Elba, Ala and graduated from the University of Alabama where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Her love for art paved her career path as an educator of nearly 40 years at Eastwood Middle School, Shelton State Community College and ultimately the University of Alabama where she taught Applied Design. She received many accolades for her work including the Outstanding Educator Award from the Tombigbee Girl Scout Council. She spent long hours volunteering for the Junior League including painting sets for the Children’s Theatre, to countless pieces of art for First United Methodist Church, to preparing the scenes for the Harlequins Mardi Gras Society, to commissioned paintings, calligraphy, and pen and ink drawings, to donating her artwork to charity auctions.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 800 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 or West Alabama Humane Society, 2430 36th St., Northport, AL 35473.
