Carolyn Smith

Carolyn "Juanita" Carpenter age 87 of Elba, AL died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home in Elba. Graveside services will be held from Pine Level Community Cemetery on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:30 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Mrs. Carpenter was teacher for over 30 years, most of which was at Kinston High School.
Survivors include: husband - Thomas "Sam" Carpenter, Elba; daughter - Connie (Scott) Smith, Eclectic, AL; son - La Vaughn (Cathie) Carpenter, Elba; sister - Mildred Helms, Kinston, AL; brother - Sonny Bryan, Graceville, FL; granddaughters - Carolyn (Ryan) Barefield, Huntsville, AL, and Amanda (Mack) Kremer, Greenville, AL, and Isabel Carpenter, Troy, AL; grandson – Ethan Carpenter, Virginia Beach, VA; great granddaughters - Emma Barefield, and Abigail Barefield, both of Huntsville; great grandson - Cash Kremer, Greenville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.